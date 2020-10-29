Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 179 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $315.67 on Thursday. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

