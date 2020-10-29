Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 3,374 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.67. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

