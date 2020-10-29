Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 7,767 Shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 164,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

XLSR opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

