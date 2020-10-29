Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 9,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 261.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $160.70 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $134.45 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

