Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned approximately 0.46% of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $146.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

