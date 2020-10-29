Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1,002.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF comprises 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.08% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $301.95 on Thursday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $167.79 and a 1 year high of $332.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.21 and its 200-day moving average is $277.19.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

