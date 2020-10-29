Fulcrum Equity Management Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.97.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total transaction of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock worth $69,756,194 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.