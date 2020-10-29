Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,081 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,728,000 after buying an additional 418,650 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $44.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.