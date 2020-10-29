Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,187 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after purchasing an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after purchasing an additional 166,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.12.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

