Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 1,257 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulcrum Equity Management trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $120.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

