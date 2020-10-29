Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 16,741 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,925,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,105,000 after buying an additional 2,163,623 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after buying an additional 394,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,129,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,465,000 after purchasing an additional 332,736 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $56.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

