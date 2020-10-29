Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 2,444 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $163.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.49. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.