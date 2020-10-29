Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 35,525 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,525 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 76,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

BATS:NULG opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $47.00. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.