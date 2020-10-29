Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $462,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.04 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

