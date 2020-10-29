Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 156,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58.

