Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fury Gold Mines Limited is an exploration and development company. It principally explores for gold. The company’s prime project includes Eau Claire project and Committee Bay gold project. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Fury Gold Mines in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Beacon Securities raised shares of Fury Gold Mines from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.