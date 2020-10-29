FY2020 Earnings Forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Issued By Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CVB Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CVB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

