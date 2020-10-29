FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Raised by Analyst

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

FBIZ has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

