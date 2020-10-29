FY2020 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Boosted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 94.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 80,837 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $142,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 501.0% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.