G4S plc (LON:GFS) Receives GBX 182.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 182.14 ($2.38).

GFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on G4S in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

LON GFS opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 186.00. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 135.49.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

