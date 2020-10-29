Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after buying an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,420,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

