Gas Price Reaches $1.33 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $1.52 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00010116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

