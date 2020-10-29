Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Short Interest Up 9,900.0% in October

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 9,900.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,699,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMNI stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Gemini Group Global has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

