General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of General Motors worth $24,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 717,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 415,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $34.09 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $293,328.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.