Gentex Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Gentex in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

GNTX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

