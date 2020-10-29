Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT Raised to $36.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.47.

Gentex stock opened at $27.39 on Monday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $897,075. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Gentex by 9.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,293.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter worth about $3,388,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

