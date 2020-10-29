Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNTX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Gentex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $897,075. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Gentex by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gentex by 4,293.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

