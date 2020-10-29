GeoDB (GEO) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoDB has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $148,571.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00032091 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.03999843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00222281 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.