Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.44.

GILD opened at $58.72 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of -244.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after buying an additional 1,582,739 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 141.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,528,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,036,000 after buying an additional 6,175,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,473,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,957,000 after purchasing an additional 917,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,747,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,245,000 after purchasing an additional 657,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

