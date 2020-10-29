Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,116,180.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $58,230,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.74 and a 52 week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

