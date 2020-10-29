Goldcoin Trading Down 11.6% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $224,302.60 and approximately $401.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00417756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

