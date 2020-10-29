Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Short Interest Update

Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 12,000.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GXSFF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Goldsource Mines has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Goldsource Mines Company Profile
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.