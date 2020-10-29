GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $88.82 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $141.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $409,332. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

