Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $19,290.98 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $19,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HAE stock opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $63.41 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

