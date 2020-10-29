Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,012,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

