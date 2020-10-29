Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $35.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.94.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after buying an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after buying an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after buying an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after buying an additional 580,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after buying an additional 665,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

