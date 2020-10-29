Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $31.75. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $35.18, with a volume of 301,468 shares.

The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. UBS Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52.

About Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

