Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $92.00 at KeyCorp

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 165.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 24.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Hasbro by 131.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 96.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 155,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,391 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

