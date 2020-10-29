HC Wainwright Lowers Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Price Target to $75.00

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viela Bio stock opened at $32.54 on Monday. Viela Bio has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29. Equities research analysts expect that Viela Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

