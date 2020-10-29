HC Wainwright Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $238.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $123.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.93.

MRTX opened at $202.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 1.85. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $211.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,849 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after purchasing an additional 102,560 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $11,574,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 909.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. It is developing MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

