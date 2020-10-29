HC Wainwright Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $130.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $104.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $122.85.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

