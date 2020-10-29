HC Wainwright Trims Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Target Price to $9.00

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.35% and a negative return on equity of 55.64%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,667,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,322 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $16,695,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $16,296,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.