HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $22,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $126.55 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.