HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $150.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $126.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

