Head to Head Analysis: CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CatchMark Timber Trust -41.07% -28.72% -7.66% Global Net Lease 12.06% 2.30% 1.02%

Risk & Volatility

CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CatchMark Timber Trust and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80

CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.97%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CatchMark Timber Trust and Global Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CatchMark Timber Trust $106.71 million 3.70 -$93.32 million ($2.05) -3.95 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.18 $46.48 million $1.85 7.73

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.