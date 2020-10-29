Head to Head Comparison: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Man Wah (NYSE:MAWHY)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

This table compares Issuer Direct and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 7.51% 6.72% 5.50% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Issuer Direct and Man Wah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $16.30 million 4.72 $690,000.00 $0.33 62.45 Man Wah $1.55 billion 3.05 $209.51 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct.

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Issuer Direct and Man Wah, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Man Wah on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It also offers Regulation Fair Disclosure, news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and training platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides SEC documents conversion and editing; XBRL tagging; stock certificates fulfillment and delivery; telecommunications; printing; press release distribution; and investor outreach and engagement services, as well as proxy materials or annual reports. It operates under Direct Transfer, PrecisionIR (PIR), Investor Network, Interwest, and ACCESSWIRE brands name. The company serves corporate issuers, private companies, banks, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to high-speed railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers, as well as metal components for furniture; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management and development services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back office support services; business management and design services; warehouse services; brand management; import and export services; operates hotel; and sells residential properties. As of March 31, 2020, the company had a total of 2,874 CHEERS First-class Cabin brand sofa and CHEERS Five-star Mattress brand stores, as well as Fleming stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.