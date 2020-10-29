Head to Head Comparison: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) versus Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:SIEGY)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Otis Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft pays out 43.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 4.95% 8.83% 2.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Siemens Aktiengesellschaft $98.01 billion 1.11 $5.84 billion $3.57 18.00

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Otis Worldwide and Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 14 0 2.93

Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.48%. Given Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Otis Worldwide.

Summary

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft beats Otis Worldwide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems, and production lifecycle software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system. The company's Smart Infrastructure segment supplies and connects energy systems and building technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability; and supports customers to address technology shifts. Its Gas and Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, reciprocating engines, modular power supply and integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation; transmission products, systems, and solutions that enables multi-vendor and bidirectional flow of energy and information; and power transformers, high voltage switchgears and components, and direct current products. The company's Mobility segment provides passenger and freight transportation, such as rail vehicles, rail automation and electrification systems, road traffic technology, digital solutions, and related services; and mobility system services. Its Siemens Healthineers segment offers medical technology and software solutions; and clinical consulting and training. The company's Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbines; develops, constructs, and sells wind farms; and provides services for wind farms. Its Financial Services segment offers leasing solutions and equipment; and debt and equity investment products. It has partnership with Salesforce. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

