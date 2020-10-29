Head to Head Contrast: FedEx (NYSE:FDX) vs. SkyShop Logistics (NYSE:SKPN)

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and SkyShop Logistics (OTCMKTS:SKPN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FedEx and SkyShop Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedEx 0 6 17 1 2.79 SkyShop Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedEx presently has a consensus target price of $277.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given FedEx’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FedEx is more favorable than SkyShop Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares FedEx and SkyShop Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedEx 2.50% 15.82% 4.09% SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FedEx and SkyShop Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedEx $69.22 billion 0.99 $1.29 billion $9.50 27.37 SkyShop Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FedEx has higher revenue and earnings than SkyShop Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of FedEx shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of FedEx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SkyShop Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FedEx has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SkyShop Logistics has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FedEx beats SkyShop Logistics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages. The company's FedEx Freight segment offers less-than-truckload and freight delivery services. As of May 31, 2018, it operated approximately 27,000 vehicles and 370 service centers. The company's FedEx Services segment provides sales, marketing, information technology, communications, customer, technical support, billing and collection, and other back-office support services. It also offers FedEx Mobile, a suite of solutions to track packages, create shipping labels, view account-specific rate quotes, and access drop-off location information; FedEx Office, a suite of printing and shipping management solutions for copying and digital printing, professional finishing, document creation, direct mail, signs and graphics, computer rentals, Wi-Fi, and corporate print solutions; and packing services, supplies, and boxes, as well as FedEx Express and FedEx Ground shipping services. The company's Corporate, Other and Eliminations segment offers international trade services in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; cross-border enablement and technology solutions, and e-commerce transportation solutions; integrated supply chain management solutions; time-critical shipment services; critical inventory and service parts logistics, 3-D printing, and technology repair. This segment also provides international trade advisory services, including assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and publishes customs duty and tax information. FedEx Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

SkyShop Logistics Company Profile

SkyShop Logistics, Inc., an e-commerce service company, provides cross border shopping facilitation services to foreign shoppers accessing the United States online merchant sites. It operates puntomio.com, which facilitates shopping on U.S. merchant Web sites offering the landed cost, customs clearance, and delivery cost upfront to the shopper, as well as assists the buyers in finding products, price comparison, use of the U.S. address, transportation and customs clearance, and delivery to the buyer's home. The company also provides Global e Cart, which offers an integration free technology platform for online merchants that allows localized checkout experience in language and currency, localized checkout with local address formats, defined export/import restrictions and compliance by country, and international credit card fraud screening. In addition, it offers business to consumer international parcel service with online visibility, tracking, and delivery confirmation. The company was formerly known as SkyPostal Networks, Inc. and changed its name to SkyShop Logistics, Inc. in July 2010. SkyShop Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

