Head to Head Review: SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) vs. frontdoor (OTCMKTS:FTDR)

SSLJ.com (OTCMKTS:YGTYF) and frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SSLJ.com and frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSLJ.com 0 0 0 0 N/A frontdoor 0 3 4 0 2.57

frontdoor has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.01%. Given frontdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe frontdoor is more favorable than SSLJ.com.

Profitability

This table compares SSLJ.com and frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSLJ.com N/A N/A N/A frontdoor 10.01% -89.59% 12.27%

Risk and Volatility

SSLJ.com has a beta of -2.93, meaning that its stock price is 393% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, frontdoor has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SSLJ.com and frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSLJ.com $16.32 million 0.01 -$23.72 million N/A N/A frontdoor $1.37 billion 2.50 $153.00 million $1.90 21.02

frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than SSLJ.com.

Summary

frontdoor beats SSLJ.com on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSLJ.com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments. It also manufactures and sells furniture, lighting, appliances, and customized cabinets, as well as smart home systems comprising sweeping and talking robots, rice cookers, and air purifiers. The company offers its products and services through sales and service network, including 46 showrooms; and Website, mobile applications, and third party online shopping platforms. SSLJ.com Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark, OneGuard, Frontdoor, Candu, and Streem brands. frontdoor, inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

