Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

